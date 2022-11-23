Circus Monoxide needs $20k before Christmas to survive

Circus Monoxide's new management has developed a plan to see the much-loved institution into the new year.
Now all they need is your help - and to survive until Christmas.
Just weeks ago supporters, students and their families learned the 25-year-old circus school would shut down, a decision a year in the making.
The combined pressures of ballooning rent, insurance costs tripling and increases to other operating expenses meant the business was no longer viable.
But since then the community has rallied, explained Jonathan Christley, a former Circus Monoxide manager now returned to the fold.
"We just went for it, and all sorts of people are now helping," Mr Christley said.
"We have now opened for the January holiday program and classes next year."
He believes the charity's problem is a short-term one.
"A lack of attendance due to COVID has run down our reserves, and the plan concentrates on raising $20,000 before Christmas and on trading out of trouble by increasing class attendance."
New committee member Angela Meehan explained the approach was two-fold.
"We are looking for donations, but also people who want to join the circus and start learning amazing skills in our welcoming community," Ms Meehan said.
"If we can show that we are financially sustainable, there will be a huge pay off."
Circus Monoxide has grant money it has received for specific projects, but can't yet touch.
"We need to renegotiate timelines, personnel and some outcomes with the funding bodies before we can use the money, and this takes time," Mr Christley said.
" We need to survive Christmas, because next year should be wonderful for the circus community."
The optimism is matched by deed as for each of the past five years, a Circus Monoxide Youth Troupe member has successfully entered the Bachelor of Circus Arts program at Swinburne University in Melbourne.
The sought-after course takes around 15 people each year, this is quite an achievement and committee member said.
"Nothing engages kid's minds like circus, my child lives for it, and plans to go to the National Institute of Circus Arts in Melbourne after school," Nicole Poulton said.
You can help the circus' survival with a donation at its GoFundMe page, search for "Saving Circus Monoxide", or by booking a class for next year at circusmonoxide.com.au
