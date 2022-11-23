Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Circus Monoxide needs $20k before Christmas to survive

Updated November 24 2022 - 8:56am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elise Poulton and Alanah Lewis (silks) and Kai Neilson, Liesel Price, Eva Gostt and Nevis Elliott from Circus Monoxide in Fairy Meadow. Picture by Adam McLean.

Circus Monoxide's new management has developed a plan to see the much-loved institution into the new year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.