Employees from Wollongong's troubled Circus Monoxide have vowed to fight to keep the charity organisation alive, after the management committee's decision to close the school permanently.
Currently past and present staff are working with passionate community members to find a way to save the performing arts school, while many parents of students are hoping some kind of "miracle" will make it happen.
The committee said in a statement last week the closure was based on "financial viability and operational prudence", despite recently receiving a $120,000 grant from Create NSW for operational purposes.
The Mercury contacted members of the management committee and asked several questions about the reasoning behind the decision, the circus school's financial situation and how the community could save the organisation but they declined to make public comment.
Currently there are only three members left on the management committee, despite a plea for new members in August via social media.
Artistic director Zebastian Hunter left his role in September, although he is still listed on the Circus Monoxide website.
Meantime, they have been without a general manager/executive director since Carmel Shenke departed in December 2021.
A spokeswoman for Create NSW said the state government body was unaware of any changes to financial circumstances for the circus, nor were they notified of any change to their grant conditions.
"As Create NSW is yet to be formally notified by Circus Monoxide of its closure or receive a request for variation, the current funding conditions remain in place until a meeting with Circus Monoxide can take place," the spokeswoman said.
It's uncertain how dire the financial situation is, although current employees said their insurance premiums had increased by 300 per cent, plus there had been a rent increase of about $1000 a month.
Student enrolment numbers had also not fully recovered after the pandemic. The Mercury understands more than 200 students are currently enrolled, compared to more than 300 before COVID-19, while at present the circus school runs between 35 and 40 classes per week for children and adults.
Parents the Mercury has spoken with also noted healthy class sizes though some has noticed class numbers weren't as high as before the pandemic.
"We're devastated, we hope it can be saved in some way," parent Amanda Lawler said.
"All the families I know are really upset."
Former general manager Jonathan Christley said finances were healthy when he departed in June 2021 and all records were kept up to date.
Information held with the Australian Charities and Not-for-profits Commission reveals required financial documentation has not been submitted since Mr Christley's tenure - the last item received was in August 2020.
Upon Ms Shenke's appointment, it's understood the management committee also hired a book keeper to take over the accounts and financial reporting.
When Ms Shenke departed five months later, it's understood her role was advertised, although it is unclear why no-one took on the position in 2022.
Mr Christley said it would be a severe loss to the community if the circus school closed after 26 years.
He said it not only helped people boost their confidence and give them a creative outlet, but multiple students had also gone on to be accepted into the highly competitive National Circus School.
"I've seen so many kids just get confidence and feel supported," Mr Christley said.
"I've lost track of the number of times people have said things like 'I came to circus and found my crowd, I was lonely and lost' ... I just see this really important resource an asset.
"If we lose it, we lose all that as well as the community and it's just such a great opportunity for young people to follow a dream."
It's understood the circus school needs more than just money to help them through, but people willing to dedicate time to keeping it alive.
If you'd like to support Circus Monoxide in some way, please contact them via the Mercury HERE.
