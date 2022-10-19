Tickets have gone on sale for Wollongong's annual festive pub crawl which raises hundreds of thousands of dollars for charity ahead of Christmas.
SantaFest (previously known as the Santa Claus Pub Crawl) is expected to draw in a crowd of more than 11,000 people on Saturday December 10 in its 29th year of operation.
"It's kind of like putting on a comfortable pair of shoes, having done it for so long ... you kind of know what you're going to get but it's still exciting after two years of no activity," event founder Neil Webster told the Mercury.
Webster will be focusing on just the pub crawl in 2022, with previous family friendly events like carols put on hold until next year (mainly due to the poor condition of Lang Park Wollongong where it has been held).
He said it was a lot of hard work to keep the event going, but it was the reward of being able to collect so much cash for charity that keeps him motivated - more than $200,000 was raised in 2019 alone.
There will be a shuttle bus (included in ticket entry) running from 12pm to 3am between venues like North Gong Hotel, Balgownie Hotel, Pepe's On The Beach, Humber, Red Square and The Frisky Flamingo at the Novotel.
There will be food and beverage deals for wrist-band holders, while accommodation partners will also donate a portion of sales to the cause also.
Webster originally started the crawl with a few friends as a means of raising some Christmas spirit - and having some fun at the same time.
It's now recognised as the longest continually run Santa Pub Crawl in the world, and has had no major alcohol related violence or anti-social behaviour since it began on Christmas Eve in 1997.
"I was attacked by five guys leaving a pub in Hurstville, they proceeded to beat the crap out of me ... just because I wasn't going the same way down the street as them," Webster said of the event's inspiration.
"Since that day I've vowed to not only bring some Christmas spirit back, but to also help change people's attitudes towards socialising with alcohol at pubs - especially at Christmas time."
Webster said the pub crawl proved you could have a night out and "not be a dick", while making other people's lives better with donations going to programs managed by the Salvation Army Illawarra, The Disability Trust and the Disabled Surfers Association.
The only requirement is for participants to dress in something "Xmassy" - even just a hat will suffice. In previous years costumes have ranged from Santa's, Xmas trees, presents, reindeer, angels, elves - Santa Elvis's have made an appearance too.
Follow https://www.facebook.com/santaclauspubcrawl for more information.
Ticket prices and release dates are as follows:
. First Release: Green $35, Red $15 - Wednesday 19 October - Sun 6 Nov
. Second Release: Green $40, Red $20 - Mon 7 November - Fri 9 December
. Gate Day prices: Green $50, Red $25 - Sat 10 December
Funds will also be raised through accommodation venues donating a percentage of their room sales for the night. These venues include Best Western Wollongong, Novotel Wollongong, Adina Apartments, Pioneer Sands Towradgi and the Sage Hotel. Use the Codeword "SantaFest2022" when making bookings for this donation to apply. Links to all the accommodation venues can be found via our website.
This money, along with all other donations, will go directly to the Salvation Army Illawarra to provide assistance to disadvantaged children in the region through programs managed by the Jayne Wilson Foundation. Funds are also distributed to The Disability Trust and The Disabled Surfers Association.
The SantaFest Pub Crawl for Charity has a basic route and schedule for everyone to follow. This is not a strict guideline though, and we encourage participants to stay at a pub if they are enjoying themselves or skip ahead to the next venue to beat the rush for the bar.
Participants can choose their preferred venues from the range below: Participating Venues:
o North Wollongong Hotel
o The Illawarra Hotel
o Balgownie Hotel
o Brewhouse @ Illawarra Brewing Co
o Towradgi Beach Hotel
o The Illawarra Brewery
o Pepe's on the Beach
o Charles Hotel
o Figtree Hotel
o Coniston Hotel
o Heyday
o Humber
o Red Square
o Dicey Riley's
o The Frisky Flamingo @Novotel
o HeyDay
The BigWheelz Party Buses will provide a shuttle service around all the involved venues - with 10 buses constantly circulating from 12pm-3am. Entry wristbands are required to hop-on the buses throughout the night.
