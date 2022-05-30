A long-standing circus troupe, an Indigenous rock band and Wollongong's main music promoters are some of the struggling arts organisations to have been given a helping hand from the state government.
Circus Monoxide was awarded $120,000 - the largest amount for an Illawarra organisation - through Round 2 of the NSW government's Arts and Cultural Funding Program for 2021-22.
The lifeline will help support the annual operations of the performance troupe and school, secure ongoing employment for its artistic director, subsidise employment for the executive director, provide marketing funding for programs and substantially support the growth of Circus Monoxide into the peak adult professional company in NSW.
Illawarra creatives received a total of $203,530.
Minister for the Arts Ben Franklin said the funding would deliver strong arts and cultural experiences and provide a critical boost to the state's talented artists, cultural workers and organisations.
"This latest round of funding will provide artists and cultural organisations the confidence, support and opportunities they deserve so they can continue to do what they love," Mr Franklin said.
"The projects funded are projected to employ over 8600 artists and be seen by more than 13.5 million people. This includes a strong increase in support for regional NSW, as well as considerable investment in First Nations and Western Sydney initiatives.
"The arts play a significant role in our economic and social recovery and I am so proud to be announcing this funding today."
Yours and Owls were given $35,000 for a series of three all-ages music events in Globe Lane, set to feature NSW-based artists and DJs.
The all-female Illawarra/Dharawal rock band Body Type were given $15,000 to record their second album at a new studio, Stranded Recordings in Bellambi.
Port Kembla award-winning poet David Stavanger has been given $15,000 for his third collection of verse, The Drop Off.
The new collection will draw directly on experience as a co-parent "exploring the strange liminal space of shared-custody and examine societal takes on the broken family" according to Mr Franklin's office.
Wollongong Conservatorium of Music also received $18,530 to commission NSW composer and jazz pianist Novak Manojlovic to deliver a major new work.
The work will be premiered by the combined forces of Wollongong Conservatorium's flagship youth ensembles plus guest musicians drawn from Wollcon's alumni, which includes Novak.
All applications funded through Round 2 were assessed against published criteria and ranked in order of merit by the Artform Advisory Boards.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
