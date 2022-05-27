Illawarra Mercury
South Coast Writers Festival is mixing champagne with slam poetry and a whole lot more

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
May 27 2022 - 10:30pm
ON THE LINEUP: The South Coast Writers Festival will host an array of authors and social commentators across the first weekend of June - like Robyn Williams, Jane Caro, Scott Ludlam and Kirli Saunders.

Social commentator and award-winning author Jane Caro will lead the charge at the upcoming South Coast Writers Festival, along with Indigenous elders, some of the region's most talented authors and champagne.

