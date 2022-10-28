Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Community's plea to save Wollongong's beloved Circus Monoxide from extinction

Rosie Bensley
By Rosie Bensley
Updated October 28 2022 - 7:31am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Koha Lawler, Gwen Smith, Steo Lawler, Amber Hurry, Hirada Lawler and Imogen Hurry outside Circus Monoxide. Picture by Adam McLean.

Families and students are hoping a "miracle" will save Wollongong's beloved Circus Monoxide from extinction, after management announced they would close the charity for good in December.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rosie Bensley

Rosie Bensley

Trainee Journalist

Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.