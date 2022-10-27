Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

People below poverty line left behind in federal budget, Berkeley JobSeeker says

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated October 27 2022 - 3:43am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aeryn Brown pictured earlier this year in her Berkeley Housing NSW flat, which is uninsulated and often leaves her freezing in the colder months. Picture by Sylvia Liber.

After trying to her stretch her JobSeeker payments amid a cost of living crisis, a Berkeley woman said she wasn't holding onto any hope for relief in the federal budget.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.