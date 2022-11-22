Vigil at MacCabe Park to honour lives impacted by domestic violence

The first vigil of its kind - honouring, acknowledging and remembering domestic and family violence victims - will be held on Friday.
The midday vigil at MacCabe Park will commemorate International Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women.
The joint event by Women Illawarra and Illawarra Women's Health Centre will include guest speakers and a moment of reflection.
Women Illawarra general manager Michelle Glasgow is hoping for a good turnout.
"And that is equality, equity at work, homes that are safe and free from violence, access to health services.
"We just want to make it more visible in the community that these issues are not fixed, it's very much happening," she said.
The rate of violence, Ms Glasgow said, was also high - especially within homes, within intimate partner relationships and within families.
"We know that domestic and family violence is still under-reported and it's occurring a lot more, particularly around coercive control which has now been legislated as a criminal offence," Ms Glasgow said.
She believes, however, until the community understands the impact of what coercive control is and what it does to communities, it's going to be difficult to enforce that legislation.
"Here at Women's Illawarra we've got domestic and family violence specialists, domestic violence court advocacy and family advocacy support service available. There are other great organisations, too, like Illawarra Women's Health Centre and SAHSSI [Supported Accommodation & Homelessness Services Shoalhaven Illawarra]."
