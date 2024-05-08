Rain keeps on falling but Bellambi's rainfall totals went missing in action

The rain just keeps on falling during May, but so far almost nothing has been recorded in Bellambi - that's if you check out the official data.
So far this month 123.6 millimetres has been recorded in Albion Park and 176.2mm in Kiama, but barely more than 0.6mm in Bellambi.
Just down the road from Bellambi in Russell Vale and Fernhill there's been at least 90mm this month.
Keen weather watchers have been talking about the lack of rainfall readings in Bellambi, and now the Bureau of Meteorology has confirmed the Bellambi rain gauge suffered a temporary outage due to a blockage.
"Rainfall readings have now been disabled and Bureau technicians are currently investigating," a BoM spokeswoman told the Mercury.
"The Bureau's forecasts and warnings are not impacted by this outage and continue to be published on the Bureau's website and on the BOM weather app."
The spokeswoman said rain gauges are an important part of the Bureau's observations network, and the BoM "understands the value the community places on them".
"They are one part of a composite observing network, which includes radars, satellites, lightning detection and upper air observations," she said.
No sooner had the BoM issued its statement and now it seems the rain gauge had started working again.
At 9.30am on Wednesday, May 8, it had recorded, 0.6mm. By 3pm it was already up to 25mm.
It's good to see you back Bellambi, we missed you.
