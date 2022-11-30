The first designs for the $700 million-plus Shellharbour Hospital have been released.
The hospital will be built on a new site at Dunmore, next to the Princes Highway and close to Shellharbour Junction train station.
It will feature state-of-the-art facilities with expanded emergency and surgical departments, critical care, mental health, medical imaging, rehabilitation and ambulatory care.
Parliamentary Secretary for Wollongong and the Illawarra, Peter Poulos, said the new development will also provide a huge jobs boost for the region, both directly and indirectly.
"The new Shellharbour Hospital will do the same, offering jobs during construction, new traineeships, and it will attract the best and brightest to work in the hospital once complete.
"I urge people to come along to the first series of pop-up sessions and view the plans, meet the project team, and be a part of this amazing infrastructure opportunity for our region."
Community consultation is underway, with the remaining information sessions to be held on:
Thursday, December 1, from 6pm - 7pm (online session) - please RSVP to receive a link to session (HI-shellharbourdevelopment@health.nsw.gov.au);
Saturday, December 3, from 9am - 12pm at Bunnings Albion Park;
Wednesday, December 7, from 10am - 12pm at Stockland Shellharbour.
More than $700 million has been committed to the new Shellharbour Hospital and Integrated Services project, which includes $570 from the NSW Government for the new hospital, a further $23.3 million committed for a new carpark, and an Australian government contribution of $128 million.
The new Shellharbour Hospital will include:
The project also includes the purchase and enhancement of an additional health facility in Bulli to accommodate further sub-acute services in the Northern Illawarra, refurbishments at Wollongong Hospital to accommodate inpatient units for specialised rehabilitation and palliative care services, and a new community health facility to be built in the Warrawong area.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
