Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Three army doctors failed to diagnose Melanie's classic PTSD symptoms

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated November 29 2022 - 4:39pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When Canberra woman Melanie was diagnosed with complex Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder two years ago, it was a huge relief.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.