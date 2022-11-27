Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Bianca, a rape survivor, part of first intake into Ramsay trauma clinic in Thirroul

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated November 28 2022 - 7:44pm, first published 10:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bianca gave a confronting speech about her experience seeking help after she was raped three times. Picture by Sylvia Liber.

Trigger warning: This story discusses sexual assault and self-harm and may be distressing to some readers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.