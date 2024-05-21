Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

UOW issues pro-Palestine protesters warnings over chants and graffiti

Joel Ehsman
By Joel Ehsman
Updated May 21 2024 - 7:13pm, first published 7:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UOW issues pro-Palestine protesters warnings over chants and graffiti
UOW issues pro-Palestine protesters warnings over chants and graffiti

Pro-Palestinian protesters at the University of Wollongong have been warned they may face "misconduct proceedings" if they continue with specific chants.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Ehsman

Joel Ehsman

Reporter

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, experiencing life near the beach.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.