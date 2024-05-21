UOW issues pro-Palestine protesters warnings over chants and graffiti

Pro-Palestinian protesters at the University of Wollongong have been warned they may face "misconduct proceedings" if they continue with specific chants.
Organisers of the campus' Gaza Solidarity Encampment have received correspondence from the university saying their behaviour might also lead to NSW Police involvement.
The letters ask for the encampment to stop specific chants on a loudspeaker and to move from an undercover area.
The chants singled out are "intifada" and "from the river to the sea".
Other warnings organisers received regarded the use of graffiti and signs, including the one used on the McKinnon Lawn, which the encampment has renamed the "Al Shifa Lawn".
UOW believes the encampment to be in breach of the university's anti-racism and cultural safety policy.
Encampment organiser Megan Guy rejects the charges.
"One of the charges is to say that the slogans intifada and from the river to the sea are a breach of the anti-racial discrimination act, which we completely reject," Ms Guy said.
"These are slogans that are part of an anti-racist cause and are key to the aspirations of the Palestinian people and we reject the idea that those are antisemitic slogans."
Intifada is an Arabic word which has been used by Palestinians to mean civil uprising.
"Al Shifa is just the name of a hospital that was besieged by Israel," Ms Guy said.
The Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City was destroyed in April.
"So now we want to continue to memorialise those people and pay tribute to the fact that they're victims of a heinous war crime," Ms Guy said.
A spokesperson for the university said the letter was sent in response to multiple complaints received from students and staff.
"The University of Wollongong upholds the principles of academic freedom and free speech, encourages open expression, free debate and respectful discourse, and respects the right to peaceful protest," they said.
The university said it has no "tolerance for any form of racism, vilification ... including antisemitic or anti-Muslim language or behaviour, or any other form of discrimination."
"The university welcomes the opportunity to engage in open expression and debate, but this cannot come at the expense of safety, respect and inclusion."
The UOW spokesperson says they hope open communication between the encampment, impacted student groups and the university continues.
The encampment began on May 8, 2024, and organisers say protesters will not leave until their demands are met.
Encampments have formed at multiple universities around Australia and a number have stepped up actions against protesters.
David Ossip, NSW Jewish Board of Deputies president, welcomed the warnings.
"The university's own code of conduct must be enforced to prevent activists from inciting violence, promoting ethnic cleansing or harassing, intimidating or threatening other students," Mr Ossip said.
"Such enforcement action is both urgent and overdue."
