UOW protesters say they will remain encamped for 'as long as it takes'

The McKinnon Lawn at the University of Wollongong has become an impromptu campground.
About 15 tents are spread around the cold and wet ground which is so muddy that with each step your foot sinks into the ground.
The students have been camping at the University since Wednesday, May 8, in solidarity with Gaza.
Protest organiser Megan Guy says the camp-out will continue for "as long as it takes" for their demands to UOW to be met.
The demands of the Gaza Solidarity Encampment are for UOW to cut ties with Bisalloy Steel, to end its involvement with the Defence Materials Technology Centre, for the university to end its exchange program with Hebrew University and for the disclosure and divestment of all other ties with Israel.
Ms Guy says the encampment is being well-supported by other students and staff of UOW.
"We've had lots of people show up to participate in our launch rally and some people stayed overnight," Ms Guy said.
"We've just had a lot of staff and students come up to us, either asking how to get involved or donating goods, supplies for us to keep going."
A spokesperson for the University said: "The University upholds the principles of academic freedom and free speech, encourages open expression, free debate and respectful discourse, and respects the right to peaceful protest."
"We strongly support free speech but have zero tolerance for any form of racism, vilification, hate speech, threatening speech, bullying or harassment. The University will monitor activity closely to ensure a safe space is maintained."
Ryan Chapman says he's been a Palestinian activist for several years and led the rally on Thursday.
"I stand firmly against all forms of oppression in society and I want to take a stand," Mr Chapman said.
"Solidarity in camp and on campus, with all eyes on Rafah ... students around the world who are standing and demanding ties of their universities to be divested completely and cut off from Israel."
The encampment comes after Prime Minister Albanese expressed concerns about the situation in Rafah.
The students say they will remain entrenched until UOW takes action.
"We're going to stay out here for as long as possible until our demands are met by university management," Mr Chapman said.
NSW Jewish Board of Deputies president David Ossip says while freedom of expression and peaceful protest are part of university life he wanted university administrators to ensure that all students and staff feel safe on campus.
"Academic freedom cannot be a one-way street," Mr Ossip said.
"Anti-Israel activists cannot be allowed to run riot on university campuses in the name of academic freedom, whilst Jewish students and staff have their academic freedom stifled by in the face of threats, harassment or intimidation.
"There cannot be any tolerance for hate speech, the promotion of violence or support for listed terrorist organisations."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.