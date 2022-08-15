Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Tears of relief as Australia's first women's-only trauma clinic opens in Thirroul

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated August 15 2022 - 9:36am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bittersweet: Dr Karen Williams says there's been a huge response to the new Australia-first women's health facility in Thirroul. Picture: Sylvia Liber.

On Sunday night, Dr Karen Williams snuck in to have one last look around Thirroul's new women's-only hospital for victims and survivors of trauma and domestic violence before the first patients arrived on Monday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.