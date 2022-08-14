Flyers displaying far-right propaganda put up by an Illawarra neo-Nazi group are still appearing across the region, but a legal expert hopes new laws will crack down on the spread of "hate speech".
Police launched an investigation into the signs being erected at University of Wollongong, train stations, bus stops and across the CBD in May.
The flyers, some which included Nazi symbols, also contained a QR code that directed people to a group on the encrypted app, Telegram, titled Illawarra Activ88.
The messages exchanged in the group provided a disturbing insight into extremist views, and also revealed videos of masked people distributing the flyers across the Illawarra during the night.
One message uploaded by the group shows a person putting an "Islamists not welcome" flyer at Wollongong's Omar mosque in June.
The Telegram group, which has garnered around 60 subscribers, was recently banned by the Apple Store and cannot be viewed on Apple products. However, it is reportedly still active.
A police spokeswoman said investigations are continuing.
A new law making it a criminal offence to knowingly display a Nazi symbol in public without a reasonable excuse passed parliament on Thursday.
Senior lecturer in human rights law at the University of Wollongong, Dr Luis Gomez Romero, welcomed the new offence. He the change better aligns the state's criminal law with international human rights conventions.
"Criminalising hate speech is grounded on justice," Dr Gomez Romero said.
"In this case, criminal law is an appropriate instrument because harm is caused against groups targeted by hate speech, which could end up feeling fear or exclusion from the community."
A person charged with the offence may face a maximum penalty of 12 months' prison, an $11,000 fine, or both.
NSW Jewish Board of Deputies CEO, Darren Bark, said the passing of the bill was an historic day for the state and came as a blow to those who "promote hate and vilification".
"Nazi symbols are a gateway to violence and are used as a recruitment tool by extremists," Mr Bark said.
"Banning their display is a long-overdue and much-needed law in our state. The perpetrators will finally be held to account.
"The legislation is also a game-changer in tackling online hate. It is time our tech companies step up and ensure these illegal symbols are removed from their platforms, and the offenders banned and prosecuted."
A former ethnocultural representative of the Wollongong Undergraduate Student Association (WUSA), who wished to remain anonymous, spoke to the Mercury after the flyers were spotted at the university campus in June.
He said the flyers were "shocking" and sparked fear in students.
It also ignited push back from student union members, who actively began to remove or cover them with stickers that said "Migrants and refugees welcome" and "Keep our city fascist-free".
"WUSA representatives conducted an anti-fascist poster blitz of Wollongong in response to a recent rise in far-right and neo-Nazi propaganda in our city," WUSA said in a Facebook post.
"WUSA will always confront the far-right's vile racism, authoritarianism and street thuggery which blames the poorest and most oppressed people in society for the crimes of the ruling class, and seeks to intimidate those fighting for a just society."
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
