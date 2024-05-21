Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
In Depth

Daily dice with danger shows why Mt Ousley footbridge needs to be reinstated

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated May 21 2024 - 10:54pm, first published 8:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mount Pleasant cyclists Emma Rooksby crosses Mount Ousley Road. Picture by Adam McLean
Mount Pleasant cyclists Emma Rooksby crosses Mount Ousley Road. Picture by Adam McLean

Standing on the narrow pedestrian island on Mount Ousley Road, squeezed between cars whooshing to and from the M1 Motorway at 3pm makes experienced cyclist Emma Rooksby nervous.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.