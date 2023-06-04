Wind turbine components more than six metres high could be hauled down one of Wollongong's busiest streets as Port Kembla looks to double the number of ships coming through the port.
NSW Ports released its 40 year vision for the ports it manages in the state, including Port Kembla, last week, and forecasts significant growth across most of the goods handled in Port Kembla.
"Our 40-year Master Plan outlines priorities and actions required to cater for the trade growth and diversification needs of the people and businesses of NSW," NSW Ports CEO Marika Calfas said.
The potential for the port to efficiently handle this growth in volume in many ways depends on the road and rail networks that feed into the terminal, with the bridges over the Princes Motorway a critical choke point.
"With wind tower diameters increasing from 4.5 to 5.5 metres in the short term and to 6.5 metres in the longer term, the bridge heights over the Princes Highway to Mount Ousley (5.0m to 5.4m) will be exceeded," the report notes. "Use of Corrimal Street for wind towers exceeding the bridge height limits will be required."
Critical intersections such as at Tom Thumb Road and Springhill Road will also need to be widened to enable large, oversize cargos such as wind tower parts to be moved in and out of the port.
However, wind turbines are only one of the number of goods that are expected to come in and out of Port Kembla between now and 2063.
The report re-iterates the longstanding goal of making Port Kembla home to NSW's second container port, once Port Botany reaches capacity. With further productivity and capacity improvements at Port Botany, the report states that Port Kembla will not begin handling containers until 2045 at the earliest.
In the meantime, the port will be home to a proposed wind turbine assembly facility, following the Illawarra offshore wind zone being declared later in 2023, which will then be turned over to containers which will occupy the "same or expanded" footprint.
The switch to electric vehicles will see more cars and trucks imported through Port Kembla, as well as larger amounts of construction materials such as cement and gypsum to fuel the infrastructure boom across NSW.
Agricultural products exported from Port Kembla, primarily grain, are expected to fluctuate depending on seasonal conditions.
To support this growth, the report outlines that the on-again, off-again Maldon to Dombarton link would need to be completed, to connect Port Kembla to demand centres in Western Sydney and for bulk materials to be hauled by rail to Western Sydney, further terminals to swap the commodities from rail to road will be needed.
While this all takes place, the port and surrounding communities await the outcome of the government's decision on a future east coast naval base for Australia's fleet of nuclear-powered submarines. Ms Calfas has previously ruled out the possibility of a Defence base in Port Kembla, something the report reiterates.
"Given the significance of the commercial port in supporting the future trade needs and economic growth of NSW, and the scarcity of port land, any defence facility must not compromise capacity or operational efficiency of the commercial port and therefore must not be located within the current or future commercial port footprint."
The report makes little mention of the return of cruise ships, which was put back on the cards after the NSW government rejected a proposal for a cruise terminal in Yarra Bay, near Port Botany. The only mention is in regard to the type of vessels expected to arrive in Port Kembla.
"We have previously welcomed cruise ships into Port Kembla, which may return as the industry grows."
With industrial land in high demand around major urban centres in NSW and no sign of the freight task slowing down any time soon, the report sets out how NSW Ports and its backers would like to see the gateway grow into the future.
"We look forward to continuing to work with government, business and the community to deliver sustainable, efficient and productive port supply chains that meet NSW's needs into the future," Ms Calfas said.
