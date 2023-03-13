Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

'We don't want a nuclear submarine base in Port Kembla'

Janine Graham
By Janine Graham
Updated March 13 2023 - 6:15pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Brown is part of the community group Wollongong Against War and Nukes. Picture by Robert Peet

More details on the multibillion-dollar nuclear submarines Australia will buy from the US will become clear on Tuesday, but already there's clarity for one community group.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janine Graham

Janine Graham

Illawarra Mercury Deputy Editor

Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.