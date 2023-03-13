More details on the multibillion-dollar nuclear submarines Australia will buy from the US will become clear on Tuesday, but already there's clarity for one community group.
"We don't want a nuclear submarine base in Port Kembla," Wollongong Against War and Nukes member Alexander Brown said.
"Acquiring nuclear submarines is taking a step towards war.
"These submarines are offensive weapons not defensive and signal an intent to act in a hostile manner beyond the waters surrounding Australia.
"We totally reject this plan and will fight it every step of the way," Mr Brown said.
AUKUS partners Anthony Albanese, US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak tomorrow will unveil details of the deal that will bring up to five nuclear-powered subs to Australia.
Reports over the weekend suggested that of three shortlisted options, Port Kembla was favoured as the subs' base over the alternatives of Brisbane and Newcastle.
Building a base for the subs in Port Kembla jeopardises the port's future as NSW's second container terminal, the group insists, and will put thousands of jobs at risk in the proposed green energy hub.
"Climate change is the biggest threat to our community, which has been hit by bushfires and floods. Instead of spending $200 billion on nuclear submarines, the Australian government should be spending that money on building a renewable energy industry," Mr Brown said.
The group, which has been quietly active since the AUKUS arrangement was first revealed 12 months ago, is intent on increasing its profile and sharing its message.
"Even over the weekend we've received new interest," Mr Brown said.
The group intends holding a public protest outside the Illawarra Shoalhaven Defence Industry Conference on April 4.
There also are plans for a community forum further down the track.
For more details search for WAWAN - Wollongong Against War and Nukes on Facebook or email wollongongagainstwarandnukes@gmail.com
