The details of the deal that will see US submarines heading to Australia will be announced on Tuesday, as Port Kembla appears to be firming up as the location of their base.
On Tuesday AUKUS partners Anthony Albanese, US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will unveil details of the deal that will bring up to five nuclear-powered subs to Australia.
The trio of countries announced the AUKUS plan in 2021, the US and UK agreeing to provide Australia with the capability to deploy nuclear-powered submarines.
However, it is understood that no announcement on the subs' location would be made on Tuesday.
Port Kembla is one of three locations being considered as a base for the submarines - the other two being Brisbane and Newcastle.
An ABC report said Defence officials were shying away from Newcastle, due to the port being half-owned by Chinese interests after the state government privatised it with a 99-year lease.
Brisbane was also less than ideal, the ABC report claimed, because subs would have to travel across Moreton Bay, along with the port's location close to the mouth of the Brisbane River.
Port Kembla's appeal includes nearby infrastructure and quick access to the open ocean.
However, little detail has emerged on where any potential Port Kembla submarine base would be located.
When Mr Albanese visited the Illawarra last month, he would not be drawn on any timeline for a decision.
"We've received the Defence strategic review and will report on that and have a process of consultation on that," Mr Albanese said.
The possibility of nuclear subs being based in Port Kembla has sparked opposition, with some protesters taking to the streets.
South Coast Labour Council secretary Arthur Rorris is among those opposed, dismissing the idea there would be jobs in it for the region.
"They're not going to get anyone in Australia to work on it - seriously, the only jobs we might get out of this is they might let us build the perimeter fence, to lock locals out of the port," Mr Rorris said.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
