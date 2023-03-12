Illawarra Mercury
Dapto bashing prompts MPs call for more police

Nadine Morton
Nadine Morton
Updated March 12 2023 - 12:50pm, first published 12:00pm
In the wake of a violent street fight between four juveniles in Dapto, two Illawarra Labor MPs say Liberal's failings have left the region with inadequate police numbers.

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

