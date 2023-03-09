Illawarra Mercury
Dapto street brawl: Three boys caught beating up boy on the street

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated March 9 2023 - 3:18pm, first published 2:00pm
Confronting footage of a brawl between four juveniles on the streets of Dapto has drawn an angry reaction from the community.

