Confronting footage of a brawl between four juveniles on the streets of Dapto has drawn an angry reaction from the community.
Police are investigating the incident after footage was posted on social media showing three boys hitting and kicking a boy as he stood cowering and covering his face.
Others can be seen watching on and swearing. A voice can be heard yelling "get him ... (inaudible)" and another who said "f****n dickhead".
Then, as quickly as the street fight started, it was over, with a voice heard on video saying "let's go".
Meanwhile a car horn can be heard beeping continually during the altercation. It is unknown if the vehicle was beeping in response to the incident.
The person who posted the video said the fight occurred "near Bosco in the lane way near St John's". The footage drew many angry reactions and calls for police to take action.
"Lake Illawarra Police District why are there no consequences for these kids?" one person wrote.
Another posted: "What the hell is wrong with these kids!!! I hope that poor boy is ok!"
Others said the boy getting attacked was braver than the "cowards" doing the attacking.
"How cowardly, four against one poor kid hope he is OK. No need for that behaviour," one wrote.
Another posted: "The guy getting hit is tougher then all of em [sic] he took everything they had and none of them can fight if they were trying to look rough they don't they look sad and pathetic."
One person said: "Bloody disgusting behaviour. And so brave all of them against one. Cowards all of them."
Another wrote: "This is absolutely disgusting, appalling and so much more. How does someone think they're so hard but have to pick on a poor defenceless kid and when there's a few of them should be ashamed of themselves. I have so much more respect for the lad that copped their pathetic excuse for hits as he took it still rise above held his head up and continued on his way."
Others said self defence should be taught in schools.
"I think every kid needs to be taught self defence to help themselves in situations like this," one wrote.
The person who posted the video said "all been named and the person who has the video has reported it all", however a Lake Illawarra Police District spokeswoman said no "official report" has been made.
"Officers attached to Lake Illawarra Police District are aware of the alleged incident and have commenced an investigation to identify those involved," she said.
"As inquiries continue, anyone with information is urged to call Lake Illawarra Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
