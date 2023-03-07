One of the Illawarra's most notorious criminals known for soliciting the murder of her father is back behind bars after she allegedly stabbed her new boyfriend, leaving him with a punctured lung.
Belinda Jean Van Krevel, 42, faced Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday charged with four offences after police allegedly found her "blood-covered shoes" in a Church St unit.
Documents tendered to the court revealed Van Krevel's partner, John Green, called police stating he had been "stabbed a few times" shortly after 4am on Monday, March 6.
Green was taken to Wollongong Hospital with two stab wounds to his back - one of which pierced and collapsed his lung - and a wound to his left arm.
He underwent surgery and remains in a serious but stable condition.
Green initially told police the injuries were from three males who "barged in and bashed and stabbed him" however, after officers visited in hospital on Tuesday, his version of events changed.
Police will allege Van Krevel, who lives in a neighbouring unit, started an argument with Green at a kebab shop, which continued to his unit.
She allegedly became "enraged" and hit Green in the face with a vodka bottle, before she picked up a knife and stabbed him in the left shoulder.
Court documents stated Van Krevel assisted Green after she had calmed down, however another argument allegedly erupted.
Police will allege she grabbed the knife again and stabbed Green in the back.
Van Krevel, with blood "splattered" across her chest and feet, was arrested at the scene.
In her version of events, Van Krevel removed blood-soaked items from the unit, dragged a rug outside and put Green's clothes in the washing machine to assist him.
Van Krevel faces four charges of reckless wounding, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and two counts of wounding a person with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm. Formal pleas are yet to be entered.
In court, defence lawyer Max Staples pointed to the different versions of events provided by Green, accusing him of lying to police.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Sean Thackeray opposed Van Krevel's release, pointing to the incident that infamously shot her to prominence.
"She solicited a murder in 2000 involving her paying someone else to kill her father," Sgt Thackeray said, also noting she had been convicted for stabbing a previous boyfriend in 2014.
Sgt Thackeray said the case was "strong" and that Van Krevel was the only one found in the unit.
Magistrate Michael O'Brien pointed to Van Krevel's lengthy record and denied her release. She will return to court on May 10.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
