Two women who allegedly escalated a Facebook argument with a couple by showing up to their Berkeley home with a 20cm knife have been granted strict bail.
Sophia Strang, 20, and Anne Marie Gallacher, 28, faced Wollongong Local Court on Monday and pleaded not guilty to their respective charges.
Tendered court documents stated Gallacher allegedly sent a series of threatening messages to a couple via Facebook on February 24, prompting the man and woman to block her.
The pair hadn't had contact with Gallacher until the evening of March 5 when Gallacher, Strang and an unknown male allegedly arrived at the Lancashire Street address in a black 2013 Mercedes Benz.
Gallacher and the man allegedly positioned themselves in the front yard as Strang knocked on the front door and asked "you know Anne Marie?"
The man said he had an argument with her on Facebook, according to court documents.
Strang then allegedly said "we'll f--- you up", prompting the woman inside the house to call triple-0.
The man on the lawn allegedly passed a knife to Gallacher, who then passed it to Strang.
The man, who could see what was happening from inside, grabbed an orange baseball bat and walked outside and warned: "f--- off, you're on camera".
The trio fled, allegedly speeding off in the Benz towards Cunningham Street.
Ten minutes later, police allegedly found the car parked at a 7Eleven in Berkeley, with Gallacher in the driver's seat and Strang beside her.
Officers allegedly found a 'Baccat Damashiro' branded knife in the foot well of the front passenger seat and arrested the pair.
Strang was subsequently charged with armed with intent to commit an indictable offence and intimidation with intent to cause fear of physical or mental harm, while Gallacher was charged with one count of the latter offence.
The women allegedly made admissions to police about confronting the alleged victim, however in court on Monday, denied this.
Defence lawyer Stewart Holt represented both women and pleaded not guilty on their behalf.
Mr Holt argued for their release, stating Gallacher was a single mother who was living with diagnosed PTSD, severe anxiety and borderline personality disorder, while Strang also had diagnosed PTSD and schizophrenia.
Magistrate Claire Girotto noted both women were on bail for "violent offences" at the time of the alleged incident, and said full-time prison was an inevitable outcome if they are found guilty.
Magistrate Girotto added the case was strong due to it being captured on CCTV.
Gallacher and Strang were granted bail, with both ordered not to enter Berkeley, not to contact any of the witnesses, and not to go near or contact one another.
They will return to court next month.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
