Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Exclusive

Bojlevski matriarch, Janette Marsh found not guilty of laundering drug money on pokies

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated March 6 2023 - 8:36pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janette Marsh leaving Wollongong Local Court on Monday with lawyer Patrick Schmidt (left picture). Janette Marsh getting arrested in 2021 (background picture).

The matriarch of an alleged Primbee crime family accused of dealing with thousands in drug profits has been cleared of her charges.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.