Home owners in Warilla are counting the cost after two fires in just a few days caused thousands of dollars worth of damage.
A blaze in a vacant Trumper Street home has been declared a crime scene after a fire erupted late at night on Thursday, March 2.
Flames were visible from outside the single-storey house when firefighters arrived on scene at 10.40pm.
"The loungeroom was damaged by smoke and fire," Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) Duty Commander Andrew Erlick said.
Then, on Sunday afternoon, a quick response from firefighters saved a home on Osborne Parade from being destroyed by fire.
Smoke could be seen gushing from the house when firefighters arrived at 4.50pm.
"It was a single-storey residential cottage and there was smoke issuing from the roof when they arrived," FRNSW Duty Commander Greg Purvis said of firefighters' arrival.
"There was a small fire in the kitchen."
Firefighters from Shellharbour and Albion Park quickly extinguished the blaze, but the home suffered fire damage to the kitchen and living room and the entire house had smoke damage.
Food left on the stove while the home's occupants were out has been determined as the cause of the blaze.
"Just make sure you turn off your stove and oven before going out," Duty Commander Purvis said.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
