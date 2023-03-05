Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra junior and NBL superstar Xavier Cooks signs deal to play in the NBA with Washington Wizards

Tim Barrow
By Tim Barrow
Updated March 6 2023 - 8:18am, first published 7:16am
Xavier Cooks against the Hawks. Picture by Adam McLean

Illawarra junior and Sydney Kings championship-winning MVP Xavier Cooks has signed a two-year deal to play in the NBA with the Washington Wizards.

