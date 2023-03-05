Illawarra junior and Sydney Kings championship-winning MVP Xavier Cooks has signed a two-year deal to play in the NBA with the Washington Wizards.
Cooks, the son of long-time Illawarra Hawks player and coach Eric, has become a superstar of the NBL competition and is chasing back-to-back titles with the Kings.
The Kings squared the grand final series with the New Zealand Breakers at one-all, with game three on Friday.
The 27-year-old will play the rest of the NBA season with the Wizards, as well as the next two years, under the deal.
"I speak for the entire Kings family when I say we are thrilled for Xavier to take this next step to the NBA and realise his childhood dream," Kings chief executive Chris Pongrass said in a statement.
"It is difficult to properly articulate the impact X has had on this Club. His talent, leadership and innate desire to win completely shifted our trajectory these past four seasons.
"It is obvious that he is an NBA talent and belongs among the best players in the world."
The Wizards are currently battling for a playoff spot, sitting 10th in the Eastern conference with a 30-33 win-loss record.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
