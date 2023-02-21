Illawarra Hawks re-sign Will Hickey after breakout season

Back-court livewire Will 'Davo' Hickey has turned a season of opportunity into a new deal with Illawarra.
A late addition to the Hawks 2023 squad as a development players, a raft of injuries to key imports saw Hickey become a regular starter and one of the few shining lights in an otherwise forgettable campaign.
The Redfern product logged career highs across the board and became a fan favourite with his hustle at both ends of the floor.
Hawks coach Jacob Jackomas was delighted to see Hickey's return next season.
"Davo became an important part of our rotation and his signature was a priority for us as we build our roster for the new season," Jackomas said.
"We love his ability to defend multiple positions and his natural feel for the game on the offensive side of the ball.
"Davo took some great strides last season, and we look forward to seeing him take another leap and establish himself as a regular contributor at the NBL level."
Having bounced around the league to begin his professional career, Hickey has found a home and a role with the Hawks.
"I really enjoyed my first season with the club and thank ownership and the coaching staff for their faith in bringing me back to the Illawarra," Hickey said.
"While the season was challenging, I tried to stay ready and was determined to take full advantage of the opportunities that Jacob and the coaches provided me.
"We have a great group, and I am excited to continue developing here at the Hawks."
Hickey joins Tyler Harvey, Justin Robinson, Sam Froling, and Wani Swaka Lo Buluk on the NBL24 roster to date.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
