A Figtree man who allegedly bombarded an ex-partner with so many calls that he had his phone confiscated by police is back behind bars, now accused of harassing the same woman through a series of Facebook messages.
Toni Murgovski, 51, faces more than 120 counts of contravening an apprehended violence order and using a carriage service to harass after he called the woman between October last year and January this year.
This original alleged offending was picked up during a routine AVO compliance check on the woman, where she told officers the former BlueScope worker had kept harassing her through "No Caller ID" calls.
Police alleged Murgovski had "extremely obsessive and controlling behaviour towards the victim", with tendered court documents going into detail about the several voicemails he allegedly left.
Murgovski allegedly called the woman nine times on Christmas Eve, where he left a raft messages either confessing his love for her or telling her he wouldn't take the woman back.
"Love is love, but I doubt you know how to love anymore," he allegedly said in one voicemail.
In another, he allegedly said "I guess I'll see you when you are 57 when this AVO runs out ... I won't take you back then".
However, a court order prohibiting Murgovski from possessing a phone was allegedly not enough to stop him from finding other ways to contact the woman.
He wound up behind bars again on Monday facing a fresh charge of contravening an AVO.
On March 3, police conducted another AVO compliance check on the woman, who disclosed Murgovski had been messaging her on Facebook and attending her house multiple times.
Police arrived at his address two days later however he wasn't home. They arrested Murgovski when he presented to the police station on the morning of March 6.
In court, Murgovski begged for his release, saying "I'm not hurting her" and "I've got to go to work tomorrow".
Unmoved, Magistrate Claire Girotto said the court was left with no other option but to refuse bail.
"How can I stop him from further offending? He's back here yet again," she said.
"He has three separate batches of charges. One which contains over 100 charges, another which contains dozens.
"What else can a court do?"
Murgovski will return to court on March 21.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
