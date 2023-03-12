Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

What we know about Australia's nuclear submarines plan, so far

By Dominic Giannini
Updated March 13 2023 - 11:32am, first published 8:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australia is in the market for at least eight nuclear-powered submarines, at a cost of $100 billion.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his peers from Britain and the US will unveil the "optimal pathway" for the submarines under the AUKUS partnership tomorrow.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.