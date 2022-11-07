Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
In Depth

Port Kembla's future unclear in push for containers to Newcastle

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated November 7 2022 - 7:53pm, first published 6:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A future container terminal in Port Kembla could be scuppered by a private members bill currently before the NSW parliament. Picture supplied

A private members bill set to be debated on Tuesday in the NSW parliament could throw the future of Port Kembla as NSW's second container port into doubt.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.