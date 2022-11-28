The NSW Minister for Women and Minister for Mental Health Bronnie Taylor described rape survivor Bianca's stuggle to access treatment over a decade as "powerful and distressing".
However, on a visit to the Illawarra for the opening of Australia-first women's trauma hospital - Ramsay Clinic Thirroul - she said it would be "a challenge" for the government to fund a similar public facility.
"I think people always look to government for solutions, and I understand that, but often the best solutions come outside of government," Ms Taylor said.
"I'm really pleased Ramsay is doing this. Do I want to see more? Absolutely, if this is going to work, - which I know it will - but it will be really great to see the evidence of that."
Ms Taylor said the government sometimes had to "make some really difficult choices" regarding funding.
"I've listened to this, I've seen it, I've been really supportive of it," she said.
"We have to keep pushing on, we have to look at the evidence and the data.
"Bianca's story was extremely powerful and distressing at the same time to hear that those services weren't there for her. What I will say is that there are thousands of people in NSW who are helped every day, we've seen a lot more people talk about their mental health and a lot more people get treatment."
She said the idea of opening up public places at Thirroul was "a challenge" but was "definitely something", and noted she had been in talks with Ramsay and the clinic for some time.
Psychiatrist Dr Karen Williams, who had led the call for better trauma-focused treatment for women, said she had always hoped to provide publicly accessible care.
"My dreams were never for it to be a privately funded venture, but we got funding from the private sector, thank goodness, because at least somebody is coming to the party," she said.
She said Ramsay's investment meant the beds and infrastructure were available, and would like to see a public private partnership established to allow wider access to the centre.
"The overheads are all paid for, Ramsay has paid for the hospital, the pool is there, the gym is there and the staff are there," Dr Williams said.
"It's much cheaper for them to buy some beds than it is to start and entire hospitals, and they should see this as an opportunity."
Labor's NSW Health spokesman, and Keira MP, Ryan Park was also in attendance at the Ramsay opening, and said he was supportive of more public services.
"We definitely need to be looking at ways to make trauma informed care available to all women," he said.
"I know this is something that my colleague Anna Watson has been advocating for some time and we are continuing to have discussions with local experts such as Sally Stevenson from the Illawarra Women's Health Centre about how we can make this a reality."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.