For the Love festival has announced the line-up of world-class acts that will be coming to Wollongong early next year.
Global pop star Charli XCX will head the line-up alongside other international acts and dance icons Duke Dumont, Sonny Fodera and Snakehips. They will join Aussie favourites Cosmo's Midnight, Budjerah, Kye, Sumner and Jade Zoe at Thomas Dalton Park, Wollongong, on Saturday, February 26, 2023.
Billed as Australia's fastest growing and most innovative music and lifestyle festival, For the Love is taking place at four locations, the Gold Coast, Perth, Melbourne and right here in Wollongong.
Palm-lined stages will add to the atmosphere of the festival, which features a carefully curated blend of dance, pop and live performances.
Guests can enjoy the world-class entertainment and partnership with global fashion brand Nana Judy at one of the VIP lounges during the festival, that melds music and fashion.
For The Love will engage its environmentally-driven Music For Oceans initiative to give back to the waterside locations that host each event.
Details: For the Love festival, Thomas Dalton Park, Wollongong, on Saturday, February 26, 2023. Tickets on sale now here
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
