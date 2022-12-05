Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Things to Do

James Kates' photo exhibition is among several on in the Illawarra-Shoalhaven

Merryn Porter
By Merryn Porter
December 5 2022 - 11:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Hook' by James Kates. Picture supplied.

Needing something to do this weekend? Here are four exhibitions to check out around the Illawarra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merryn Porter

Merryn Porter

Journalist

Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.