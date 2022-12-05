Needing something to do this weekend? Here are four exhibitions to check out around the Illawarra.
Treasure Teachings, an exhibition of photographs by James Kates, is on at Clifton School of Arts this month.
Keats is an Illawarra-based filmmaker, musician, bodyboarder and photographer who specialises in producing short-form video, film and stills with a raw, energetic quality.
His surfing background allows him to bring an authenticity and lived experience to his projects, which range from film clips, short documentaries and content for digital marketing, where his clients have included the likes of RVCA, Vans, Drag, Rusty, Billabong, Zion Wetsuits, Volcom, Rage, Conde Nast Traveler and more.
His latest project is an exhibition of his photographic work.
Details: Treasure Teachings, Clifton School of Arts, December 9-11.
This exhibition at Shoalhaven Regional Gallery, Nowra, pays homage to the Shoalhaven by combining the work of Glenn Barkley alongside artefacts, objects and pieces made by the community to transform the gallery into a magical, jewel-like space.
The exhibition takes inspiration from the tradition of cabinets of curiosity and the great exhibitions of the Victorian era.
The gallery will be transformed into a magical space that encourages you to consider your connection to place, personal histories and the changing nature of the Shoalhaven.
Details: Plant Your Feet, Shoalhaven Regional Gallery, Nowra, December 10-January 28.
An ever-changing gallery of artwork by the team of artists who are permanently represented at Fern Street Gallery, Gerringong, will continue throughout summer.
A group exhibition by Kerry Bruce, Jon Harris, Jennifer Luck, Vanessa Anderson, Alisa Beak, Jenny McIntosh and Carmel McCarney covers a variety of mediums, including painting, photography, printmaking, sculpture, assemblage and mixed media.
Details: Resident Artist Gallery, Fern Street Gallery, Gerringong. Thursday-Sunday, 10am to 4pm.
Pink is probably the most provocative and ideologically freighted of all the colours. It resonates across gender, sexuality, race, class, political alignments and notions of good and bad taste.
The Thinking Through Pink exhibition is an experience of pure visual pleasure, inviting visitors to suspend aesthetic judgements and bask in the visual and conceptual delights of PINK.
Guest curator Dr Sally Gray has carefully juxtaposed diverse cultural objects inviting pleasure and speculation around the many manifestations of pink - both the colour and the idea.
Details: Thinking Through Pink, Wollongong Art Gallery, December 3-March 5, 2023.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
