Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Screen Illawarra showcases potential filming locations to Sydney producers

Zaina A Sayeda
By Zaina A Sayeda
Updated November 30 2022 - 6:28pm, first published November 29 2022 - 2:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ausfilm CEO Kate Marks, Destination Wollongong major events manager Jeremy Wilshire, screenwriter and producer Michael Petroni, Screen Illawarra chair Sandra Pires (L-R). Picture by Sylvia Liber

If you think the Illawarra's flirtation with Hollywood and Disney+ is fleeting, think again.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaina A Sayeda

Zaina A Sayeda

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.