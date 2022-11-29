Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

UOW medical students welcome plan to give them paid jobs in NSW hospitals

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated November 29 2022 - 4:13pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong University Medical Students Society President Dugald O'Neill says being paid to work in hospitals is good for students and the health system. Picture by Robert Peet.

University of Wollongong medical students have welcomed the NSW Government's plan to permanently pay final year student doctors to work in the state's overburdened hospitals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.