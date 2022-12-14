Illawarra Mercury
Bulli CBD clearways to be extended next year

Glen Humphries
Glen Humphries
Updated December 14 2022 - 12:13pm, first published 12:12pm
The extension of clearway hours through the Bulli CBD could be introduced during the middle of next year. Picture by Wesley Lonergan

Work on extending clearways through the Bulli CBD is due to start in the middle of next year.

