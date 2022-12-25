Illawarra Mercury
Australia Day tide turns: Illawarra councils to rethink how we mark Jan 26

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated December 26 2022 - 10:50am, first published 9:30am
"I want us to be right on that journey in regards to helping the healing of the nation," Shellharbour mayor Chris Homer said, about the councils future plans for January 26.

Changes to how Illawarra councils mark January 26 are likely in the new year, with Wollongong and Shellharbour indicating they will ask whether the community wants to shift away from usual Australia Day activities.

