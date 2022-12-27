Fifty dollars might seem like a lot to pay for a four-pack of beer.
When you consider it's likely that you couldn't even drink it - because it probably tastes terrible - that price tag might seem even more expensive.
But that's how much four cans of Fosters are being sold for on Gumtree right now.
To be fair, they're not just any old cans of Fosters - they're actually rather rare.
In 1984 Carlton and United Breweries released a run of Fosters in special cans to mark the city's 150th anniversary.
The usual red F of the Fosters logo sits on one side of the can, but spin it around and you'll find a version of the crest of the city of Wollongong on the other side.
Though a close look reveals that it doesn't seem to the official crest - that one features four panels representing the city's traditional industries: farming, the port, coal mining and the steel industry.
The Gumtree seller - who is originally from Wollongong - said the cans were originally in the collection of his wife's stepfather from Corrimal and the seller got them after he passed away.
Carlton and United have quite a thing for rebranding Fosters to commemorate various events - partially because it helps them sell more beers.
The Australian Grand Prix has featured on the cans, as have various football teams, the Melbourne Cup and even a cruise ship.
In the lead-up to the 2000 Olympics they released bronze, silver and gold cans with a countdown as the opening ceremony drew closer.
The story behind how Wollongong won a spot on the Fosters can is a bit of a mystery but the 150th anniversary was to mark the 1834 gazetting of the town.
Though technically the city of Wollongong didn't really begin then.
Officially, the City of Wollongong was not proclaimed until 1942 while the City of Greater Wollongong came into force in 1947.
But who quibbles about that sort of thing when there is a chance for a party?
The festivities in 1984 included a mardi gras parade down Crown Street and Australia Post also released a few collectables to mark the occasion.
One of the more unusual moments included a letter delivered to the Lord Mayor by hang-glider.
"This letter is being delivered by hang-glider from Bald Hill," it read, "and this is the first time that mail has been delivered in this way anywhere in the world."
If you're thinking about buying these four unopened cans of Wollongong-themed Fosters it seems $50 is quite the bargain.
Over on eBay someone is offering just a solitary can for $115 - someone tell them they're dreaming.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.