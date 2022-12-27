Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

When Berkeley missed the chance to becoming the playground of the jet set

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
December 27 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bookmaker Bill Waterhouse (centre) discusses his plans for a mega-resort and casino at Berkeley on the shores of Lake Illawarra.

Today, there's no buildings on Currungoba Point at Berkeley on the shores of Lake Illawarra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.