New mobility mats making South Coast's beaches accessible for all

Updated December 30 2022 - 7:37am, first published 7:34am
A mobility mat at Tuross Head Main Beach. Picture Facebook

This summer, seven of the patrolled beaches in the Eurobodalla Shire have had mobility mats rolled out to provide a stable surface for people using wheelchairs or other mobility aids. It means people of all abilities can get down to the surf and sand.

