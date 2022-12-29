This summer, seven of the patrolled beaches in the Eurobodalla Shire have had mobility mats rolled out to provide a stable surface for people using wheelchairs or other mobility aids. It means people of all abilities can get down to the surf and sand.
The mats are at Surf Beach Batemans Bay, Malua Bay, South Broulee, Moruya South Head, Tuross Main, Dalmeny, and Narooma Surf Beach.
The project was funded with $495,000 from NSW Government's Regional Tourism Activation Fund.
New recycled-plastic lead-in paths have also been constructed at Surf Beach, Malua Bay, South Broulee and Narooma surf beach.
Michael Hughes from Get Skilled Access tried out the new mat at Narooma and "got to the water's edge for the first time since becoming paraplegic at the age of 18 - a very special moment we'll all remember", the council said on Facebook.
