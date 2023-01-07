NSW will become the first state to offer every breast cancer patient the support of a McGrath Foundation nurse if Labor wins the election in March.
Opposition Leader Chris Minns has pledged $19.5 million over three years to fund an additional 29 McGrath Breast Care nurses across the state, including two for the Illawarra region.
This would mean 45 of 92 the foundation's nurses working in NSW would be paid for by government.
Labor's health spokesman and Shadow Minister for the Illawarra and South Coast Ryan Park said the McGrath Breast Care Nurses have already supported over 48,000 families across our state.
"A cancer is a very distressing time, and navigating the healthcare system can be complicated and daunting," Mr Park said at a press conference at the SCG on Saturday.
"The service provided by the McGrath Nurses has been life-changing for many families, and we are immensely proud to support this foundation and make this commitment."
Member for Wollongong Paul Scully said the additional nurses will provide certainty for patients and their families that women in the region diagnosed with breast cancer will have access to specialised care and support.
The annual Pink Test at the SCG, this year between Australia and South Africa, has so far raised more than $3.8 million for the McGrath Foundation to fund its work providing specialist nurses to support breast cancer patients.
Breast cancer is the most common cancer in Australian women, with 20,428 patients diagnosed annually along with 212 men.
McGrath Breast Care Nurses are registered and specially trained to provide physical, psychological and emotional support from the time of diagnosis and throughout treatment - many supporting an average of 100 patients a year.
Premier Dominic Perrottet on Friday announced a $2.1 million spend to fund a further eight of the foundation's 63 nurses currently working across NSW, having previously funded eight.
It's expected this would help 1600 patients across two years.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
