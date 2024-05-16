Hospital photo gives glimpse into health minister Ryan Park's childhood

Two years old, dressed in his pyjamas and holding his favourite toy called Wiggie - this is an image of health minister Ryan Park many people don't get to see.
The Keira MP posted photos of newspaper clippings on his Facebook page this week, of when he was in Wollongong Hospital as a child undergoing treatment for kidney disease.
"As a child, I spent a fair bit of time in hospital due to a kidney disease called nephrotic syndrome," he wrote.
Mr Park gave the glimpse into his childhood and illness to help raise awareness about Kidney Action Week, on from May 11-17.
"This week I'm reflecting on the care of my mum, dad, two sisters as well as the clinicians and nursing staff who looked after me during those long hospital stays," he wrote.
In the newspaper clipping about the young Ryan Park, the story said he had been in the children's ward for two weeks and it was just before Christmas.
"Wiggie, Ryan's favourite doll, has kept him company since he was admitted to the ward with a kidney disorder two weeks ago," the story says.
"Like all boys, Ryan cannot wait for Christmas - and if his wish for a train set comes true, staff at this hospital may have trouble keeping him quiet."
Mr Park wrote that being in hospital so often was where he learned how important kidney health was to overall wellbeing.
"Taking care of your kidney health is so important, you can start by getting your blood pressure checked regularly, leading an active, healthy lifestyle and taking the two minute online risk test through Kidney Health Australia."
