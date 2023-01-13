Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Illawarra Mercury app browse

Large scale chemical agriculture untenable

By Robert Servine
January 14 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Green Connect team members at the farm at Warrawong. Picture supplied.

There are many benefits to being the General Manager of Green Connect, but the big one is that I get to work from our farm in Warrawong regularly and when I'm there I am surrounded by a vibrant natural environment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.