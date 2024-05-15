Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Multimedia
Opinion

Spiderbait, student unionism, long denim skirts - it's the 2000s all over again

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated May 15 2024 - 3:46pm, first published 2:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Spiderbait, student unionism, long denim skirts - it's the 2000s all over again
Spiderbait, student unionism, long denim skirts - it's the 2000s all over again

There's baggy denim, grey pinstriped pants and even one of those mid-length skirts that are hard to walk in in the Mercury's old photos of protests over voluntary student unionism.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Multimedia

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.