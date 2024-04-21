'One for the ages!' All your fave '90s acts are playing in Wollongong

Get ready to party like it's 1999, with a host of nostalgic bands and singers heading to Wollongong.
US crooner Macy Gray will perform in Thirroul as part of her anniversary tour (it's been 25 years since I Try took over the airwaves!), while Aussie faves Nick Cave, Magic Dirt, Alex Lloyd and the Dirty Three also have local gigs lined up.
And with alt-rockers Regurgitator and Jebediah in Wollongong to promote their new albums, we can't help but ask - will we like their old stuff better than their new stuff?
Nick Cave is set to return to Australia for a special run of solo shows - and Wollongong's on the tour schedule.
Accompanied by Radiohead's Colin Greenwood on bass, the Birthday Party/Bad Seeds/Grinderman frontman is set to perform pared-back versions of songs from his extensive catalogue.
"It is a great privilege to share the songs with an audience in this way - stripped back and unadorned, revealing their essential nature," Cave said.
Thursday, May 9, at WIN Entertainment Centre. Tickets available here.
Regurgitator is hitting the road to celebrate the release of their 10th album, Invader, on April 26.
The It's So invasive tour will feature the new tracks This Is Not A Pop Song (featuring Peaches) and Cocaine Runway, as well as the classic hits Kong Foo Sing, Polyester Girl, ! (The Song Formerly Known As) - and some other non-PG song titles you may recall.
Supported by Party Dozen and Monster Zoku Onsomb, the three-piece will play at Waves in Towradgi on Thursday, May 30. Tickets available here.
Alex Lloyd will join Icehouse, Ash Grunwald, the Rubens and more when the Winter Wine Festival returns to Crooked River Estate in Gerringong in June.
The Australian singer songwriter made it big in the early noughties with the soaring post-grunge hit Amazing.
The festival will take place on the June long weekend, Saturday 8 and Sunday 9. Tickets available here.
If you didn't get to see the Dirty Three play at the Sydney Opera House five years ago, here's your chance to experience "one of the world's greatest living bands".
The instrumental rock trio will play Thirroul as part of a national tour to coinicide with the release of their long-awaited new album, Love Changes Everything.
The band - made up of Warren Ellis (violin), Mick Turner (guitar) and Jim White (drums) - gained global recognition in the mid-90s with the release of their epic album Sad & Dangerous.
"Their songs, you know, maybe saved someone's life," Australian musician Jen Cloher said. "They're one of the world's greatest living bands without a shadow of a doubt ... It speaks straight to your heart."
With Melbourne singer-songwriter Laura Jean as support, the Dirty Three will play Anita's Theatre on Wednesday, June 19. Tickets available here.
"I try to say goodbye and I choke, try to walk away and I stumble, though I try to hide it, it's clear ..."
Well, you know the rest. I Try was the hit song on high rotation on every radio station in 1999.
Twenty-five years later, the legendary Macy Gray will perform this and more from her debut album On How Life Is at Anita's Theatre in Thirroul on July 12.
Tickets here.
After dropping their first new release in 11 years, Jebediah is bringing their OIKS tour to Wollongong.
The band behind the classic hits Jerks of Attention and Harpoon will play alongside Magic Dirt, another major player in the '90s Australian rock scene.
"We are positively giddy to be heading out on the road to celebrate OIKS with our dear friends Magic Dirt, who we last toured the nation with 24 years ago," the band said. "Can you believe it? This will be one for the ages!"
UOW Unibar on Thursday, August 22. Tickets available here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.