Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

'She changed my life': Wollongong mum's desperate plea to find missing therapy dog, Pepper

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated January 15 2023 - 6:51pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bec McGrath is devastated her beloved therapy dog Pepper has gone missing. Picture by Adam McLean.

Daily life has gotten a whole lot harder for single mother Bec McGrath after her beloved therapy dog Pepper went missing from her North Wollongong backyard on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.