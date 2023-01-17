Many Asian cultures, including the Chinese, still follow the lunar calendar and hence celebrate the Lunar New Year.
The lunar calendar is based on the monthly cycles of the moon, unlike solar calendars, such as the Gregorian calendar.
Lunar New Year remains an important day in the calendar of Asian cultures and is widely celebrated by countries including Vietnam, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Japan, Philippines and Indonesia. It has also been embraced by cities with thriving Asian communities, such as here in Australia.
This year, Lunar New Year falls on Sunday, January 22, and will mark the start of the Year of the Rabbit for most Asian cultures except Vietnamese, whose fourth animal of the zodiac is instead a cat.
If you want to see what Lunar New Year celebrations are all about, why not take in one of the events taking place right here in the Illawarra as well as further afield.
Nan Tien Temple at Berkeley will celebrate Lunar New Year with a program of events from January 21-February 5.
From January 21-24, you can take in the Art of Life tea set exhibition or see the calligraphy display.
There will also be a Buddhism Book Fair, cultural corner where you can do arts and crafts, try your hand at lantern and fan painting, or make a mini lion dance toy.
Why not visit the wishing tree and happy Buddha in the courtyard, but don't forget to bring a donation.
A range of other activities will also be on each day.
Chinese New Year's Eve celebrations will culminate on Saturday, January 21, with a special blessing ceremony in the main shrine at 9.30pm, followed by an incense offering at 11pm.
At midnight, the toll of the bell of peace will occur in the courtyard to welcome the new year, before prayers and offerings will take place at all shrines.
Chinese New Year's Day celebrations will get under way on Sunday, January 22, with Lion Dance performances at 10.15am and 1.30pm.
A Chinese New Year Blessing Ceremony will take place at 11am.
Saturday, January 28, will see the Offerings to Buddha and Celestial Guardians Dharma Service from 9pm.
The program of events will end on Sunday, February 5, at 11am with the Transfer of Merits and Light Offering Ceremony.
The full program of events can be found here
Sydney's premier Lunar New Year celebrations, Lunar Streets - Haymarket Street Festival, will take place in Sydney's Chinatown district on Saturday, January 21, 2023, from 5pm-10pm.
Sydney Lunar Streets is part of the 2023 Sydney Lunar Festival.
The streets of Haymarket will come alive with plenty of live entertainment and activities, including roving performers, food trucks, market stalls and DJs.
Indonesian, Taiwanese and Japanese community groups will perform on the main stage in Hay Street.
Details here
One of the biggest Lunar New Year celebrations will take place in Hurstville, in Sydney's south, which is home to a thriving Chinese community, on Saturday, January 28, from noon-9pm.
The event also marks the 20th anniversary of Hurstville's annual Lunar New Year celebration.
Hurstville's Forest Road will come to life during the celebration to mark the start of the Chinese Year of the Rabbit.
Locals and visitors are encouraged to try their hand at lantern making before writing down their wishes on their lantern.
Visitors will receive red packets from the God of Wealth to welcome luck and prosperity for the new year.
There will be plenty of food stalls and entertainment, including a mix of traditional and cultural performances.
Highlights include eye-dotting ceremony, lion dancing, drummers, traditional and cultural dance performances, musical performances, martial arts displays and roving entertainment.
There will also be face-painting and Year of the Rabbit art making for children.
A Lunar New Year Celebration will be held at Hurstville Library on Friday, February 3, from 4pm-5.30pm.
There will be a demonstration of Chinese calligraphy and ink painting and you can take part in a paper lantern making workshop before receiving a gift of New Year's greeting Calligraphy.
Demonstrations will be conducted in English and Chinese.
The event is free. Anyone can drop by and watch but those wishing to take place must book here.
Thank you for reading this free article from our newsroom. You can support local journalism by subscribing here.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.