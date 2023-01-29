The year 1998 was famous for many things. The drug Viagra was approved for use by the USA's Food and Drug Administration, Apple unveiled its first iMac and Titanic became the first film to gross a billion dollars.
Britney Spears was a sweet young popstar singing Baby One More Time while dressed in a school uniform and US President Bill Clinton became embroiled in controversy involving a young intern by the name of Monica Lewinsky.
It was also the year little-known Dutch band named Vengaboys burst on to the charts with their Eurodance hit, We Like to Party! (The Vengabus).
Far from being one-hit wonders, they also churned out other hits including the equally catchy Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom!! and We're Going to Ibiza.
Now, 25 years after The Party Album propelled them to worldwide stardom, Vengaboys are back with a 25th anniversary tour that will bring them to Waves Wollongong on Friday, February 17.
Frontier Touring, Arena Touring and So Pop joined forces to bring the dance idols to Australia and New Zealand for the ultimate throwback pop experience.
They will be joined by Whigfield, Alice DJ, N-Trance, Reel 2 Real featuring The Mad Stuntman and resident DJ Nick Skitz for an epic three-hour show featuring many classic dance party tunes.
Details: Vengaboys - 25th Anniversary Tour, Friday, February 17, Waves Wollongong. Tickets here
Tay Oskee, Friday, February 3, La La La's Wollongong.
The Fabulous Caprettos, Friday, February 3, Anita's Theatre Thirroul.
Ellen Soffe, Friday, February 3, Towradgi Beach Hotel.
The Piano Men - Elton John and Billy Joel Show, Friday, February 3, Centro CBD Wollongong.
Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, Friday, February 3, UoW Uni Bar.
The Australian Beach Boys Show, Saturday, February 4, Centro CBD Wollongong.
Club XXX, Featuring Aubrey Haive (RuPaul's Drag Race) Ellawarra and Polly Tickle Powers, Saturday, February 4, La La La's Wollongong.
Nut Butter, Thursday, February 9, La La La's Wollongong.
Jackson Carroll, Friday, February 10, Towradgi Beach Hotel.
Kenny & Dolly - Together Again Show, Friday, February 10, Centro CBD Wollongong.
Shellharbour Rocks the Flats, Saturday, February 11, noon-6pm.
Phil Burton, Saturday, February 11, Centro CBD Wollongong.
Dreams - Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks Tribute Show, Saturday, February 11, Waves Wollongong.
Being As An Ocean, Tuesday, February 14, La La La's Wollongong.
1000mods, Wednesday, February 15, La La La's Wollongong.
Vengaboys - 25th Anniversary Tour, Friday, February 17, Waves Wollongong.
Isabel Wood, Friday, February 17, Towradgi Beach Hotel.
Old Mervs, Friday, February 17, La La La's Wollongong.
INXS Tribute Show, Saturday, February 18, Heritage Hotel, Bulli.
Jason Owen Sings John Denver, Saturday, February 18, Centro CBD Wollongong.
The Scientists, Friday, February 24, UoW Uni Bar.
Edith, Friday, February 24, Towradgi Beach Hotel.
Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley, February 24, Centro CBD Wollongong.
Horror My Friend, Saturday, February 25, La La La's Wollongong.
Chocolate Starfish, Saturday, February 25, Anita's Theatre Thirroul.
Mahalia Barnes and The Soul Mates, Saturday, February 25, Centro CBD Wollongong.
Sunday, January 29, Daniel Champagne, Heritage Hotel, Bulli.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
