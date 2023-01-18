Other titles they will produce this year include: A Shadow by Paul Rybak, an original play directed by Lajos Hamers; Black Rock; an adaption of Alice Through the Looking Glass; Dancing with Danger with Aviva Sheb'a; an adaption of Shakespeare's The Testament of Macbeth; Windy Gully by Wendy Richardson; Masquerade, an original mask work produced Theatre Visage; Always Feeling Frightened Inside by Joy Wiedersatz, an original play directed by Nick Lewis; an adaption of Shakespeare's Twelfth Night; and an adaption of Scaramouche Does the Fandango by Moliere.