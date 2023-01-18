The Addison Street company will kick their 2023 season off with Pinocchio the Panto, running from Friday January 20 to 28.
"It's the story we've all grown to love, about a little wooden puppet with dreams of being a real boy," said theatre general manager Josif Jovanovski.
"Throw in a zany group of characters (some from the classic story, some not), and this show is guaranteed to entertain audiences of all ages."
The Roo will then stage the Gilbert and Sullivan classic (and another family favourite) Pirates of Penzance in March, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory in June, The Great Gatsby in August, Wizard of Oz in September and ending the year with the Charles Dickens classic A Christmas Carol.
Jovanovski said two other shows were yet to be announced while there would be plenty of other activity on Addiston Street - including a new drama school for adults and children.
"Amongst this busy and exciting season, there will be multiple variety nights including charity events, drag shows, trivia nights, and by popular demand Roo's Line is it Anyway Part 2 will return," he said.
"[This year] will see a launch of a new look drama school - introducing many new classes for children from age 6 and up through to adults - as well as two exciting drama camps in the April and July school holidays."
At the Miners Lamp Theatre, a troupe of musical talents will transform Corrimal into a time dancing was banned as Kevin Bacon was the man, presenting Footloose from February 17 to 25.
The show has already sold out six weeks in advance, though the Arcadians do have a wait list to get in on the action.
Arcadians secretary Kerrie Hartin said this flows on from a successful 2022.
"For us, [2022] went surprisingly well," she said.
"We had a magnificent season of Les Miserables, which sold out three weeks sold out three weeks before we opened."
Next the Arcadians children's theatre troupe will present Frozen Jr, before producing the Australian premier of a Stephen Schwartz (the writer behind Wicked and Godspell) show called Snapshots: A Musical Scrapbook in June.
Other productions to come include: The Woman in Black, Shrek Jr, and Sweet Charity to close off the year.
Theatre manager Steen believes it to be "such a good year" for the Phoenix, finally finding their feet again after the disaster of the pandemic.
"We've got the best season we've had in a couple of years," he said.
"I'm most excited about out our first one up, The Last Voyage of the Gracie Anne, by [Mount Kembla playwright] Wendy Richardson - it was the last play she wrote."
It will run from March 10 to 19.
Other titles they will produce this year include: A Shadow by Paul Rybak, an original play directed by Lajos Hamers; Black Rock; an adaption of Alice Through the Looking Glass; Dancing with Danger with Aviva Sheb'a; an adaption of Shakespeare's The Testament of Macbeth; Windy Gully by Wendy Richardson; Masquerade, an original mask work produced Theatre Visage; Always Feeling Frightened Inside by Joy Wiedersatz, an original play directed by Nick Lewis; an adaption of Shakespeare's Twelfth Night; and an adaption of Scaramouche Does the Fandango by Moliere.
Other companies will also use The Phoenix to stage shows such as Page 9 Productions, Ashworks and Black Box Theatre.
The Bridge Street theatre has also undergone somewhat of a makeover, with old seating from the Illawarra Performing Arts Centre donated to the company while they also undergo a refurbishment.
Meantime, Steen said they the theatre will also host acting classes this year for adults.
The Wollongong Workshop Theatre has been entertaining the Illawarra since 1952, showcasing the talents of local performers and theatre-makers.
Their first production for 2023 will be Cosi, a semi-autobiographical play by Louis Nowra and set in 1971.
"Lewis has recently left university and after countless unsuccessful applications, he reluctantly takes up a job in a mental institution directing Mozart's Cosi Fan Tutte," the theatre website states.
"Lewis gradually becomes emotionally involved with his actors' lives as his operatic production lurches forward and anti-Vietnam protests take place in the streets outside."
Cosi will run from February 24 until March 11.
Other shows on the program include: Change of Heart; Mr Burns: A Post-Electric Play; Sharpies and The God Committee.
